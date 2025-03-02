Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh government takes action against illegal shopping bag charges

The decision follows a complaint by a Karachi citizen, who was charged Rs. 30 for a logo-printed shopping bag

By Monitoring Desk

The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against companies and retailers charging customers for logo-printed shopping bags.

The decision follows a complaint against Bata Shoes Company by a Karachi citizen, who was charged Rs. 30 for a shopping bag. Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply & Prices, Mir Shahnawaz, stated that notices were issued to the company, but no response was received, leading to a case being filed in the District Consumer Protection Court South.

The hearing is scheduled for March 6. The complaint was initially lodged on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, Pakistan Citizen Portal, prompting the Bureau of Supply & Prices Sindh to intervene.

Previous article
Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi raid
Next article
Meta launches Ramazan Bazaar in Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NAB Lahore launches inquiry into major financial and housing scams

DG NAB warns citizens about fraudulent investment schemes that exploit social media to attract funds

KP publishes performance report, mocks Maryam Nawaz’s 132-photo ad campaign

Meta launches Ramazan Bazaar in Pakistan

Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi raid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.