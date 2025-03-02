Sindh government takes action against illegal shopping bag charges

The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against companies and retailers charging customers for logo-printed shopping bags.

The decision follows a complaint against Bata Shoes Company by a Karachi citizen, who was charged Rs. 30 for a shopping bag. Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply & Prices, Mir Shahnawaz, stated that notices were issued to the company, but no response was received, leading to a case being filed in the District Consumer Protection Court South.

The hearing is scheduled for March 6. The complaint was initially lodged on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, Pakistan Citizen Portal, prompting the Bureau of Supply & Prices Sindh to intervene.