Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 billion in India’s Maharashtra

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest approximately $8.2 billion in India’s Maharashtra over the next few years, India’s information technology ministry announced Monday.

The investment aligns with the country’s push to expand local cloud data storage infrastructure.

India’s cloud services market, valued at $8.3 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $24.2 billion by 2028, according to International Data Corporation. Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the investment will drive employment growth and roll out by 2029-2030.

AWS will deploy its own graphics processing units, cloud management services, and advanced technologies in India. The company currently operates data centers in Mumbai, launched in 2016, and Hyderabad, which opened in 2022.

Last year, Amazon pledged an additional $2 billion investment in India to strengthen its e-commerce operations in Asia’s third-largest economy.