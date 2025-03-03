Engro holdings reports Rs 43.24bn profit in 2024, up 17%

Engro Holdings Limited (PSX: ENGROH) posted a profit after tax of Rs43.24 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a 17.28% increase compared to Rs36.87 billion in 2023.

The company’s revenue surged by 13.85% year-over-year to Rs406.17 billion, though the cost of revenue jumped by 23.66%, leading to an 8.95% decline in gross profit to Rs97.67 billion. Despite this, the profit from continuing operations rose 13.92% to Rs39.13 billion, supported by lower taxation expenses, which fell 39% YoY to Rs22.54 billion.

However, finance costs soared 117.34% YoY to Rs20.31 billion, while other income declined 62.44%, impacting overall profitability. Profit from discontinued operations rose 63.04% year-over-year, contributing Rs4.1 billion to the bottom line.

Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at Rs24.24, up 45.5% from Rs16.66 in the previous year, whereas EPS from discontinued operations declined 36.66% to Rs2.54.

Despite rising financial costs and operational challenges, Engro Holdings demonstrated strong bottom-line growth, driven by revenue expansion and tax benefits.