Govt optimistic about IMF review as key revenue targets are met

The government is optimistic about a successful outcome in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review, which will determine the release of a $1.1 billion tranche under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, will hold discussions with Pakistani authorities from March 3 to 14, evaluating the country’s progress on revenue collection, fiscal management, and structural reforms.

Officials involved in the preparations acknowledged some technical delays in meeting IMF conditions but stated that all missing targets had now been addressed.

The review primarily covers the first half of the fiscal year (July-December 2024), during which a revenue shortfall was recorded. However, the government believes that higher-than-expected earnings from non-tax sources—including central bank profits, petroleum levies, and telecom revenues—have offset the gap.

Despite lower-than-anticipated growth in cotton and wheat production and weak industrial output, the government has improved its debt maturity profile, extending the repayment period beyond 39 months—a key IMF concern. Officials noted that this shift to long-term borrowing instruments had strengthened financial stability.

Authorities are now preparing for further expansion of the tax base, particularly in the retail sector, real estate, and agricultural income, in line with IMF requirements.

Additionally, progress is underway on structural benchmarks, including the amendment of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, which will require public officials (BPS 17-22) to digitally declare their assets, including foreign holdings.

The Ministry of Planning has also issued new criteria for selecting Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, prioritizing strategic infrastructure, foreign-funded initiatives, and climate-resilient projects. This aligns with IMF conditions aimed at improving fiscal efficiency and reducing wasteful spending.

With Pakistan having met 16 out of 17 structural benchmarks—most within deadlines—the government expects a smooth conclusion to the review. If successful, the $1.1 billion tranche is expected to be released within three weeks.