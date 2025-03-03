Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hydro Electric Power Association seeks PM’s backing for small renewable energy projects in national plan

Association calls for policy changes to include 20 MW projects in upcoming Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 

By Monitoring Desk

The Hydro Electric Power Association (HEPA) has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to support the inclusion of small renewable energy projects, up to 20 MW, in the upcoming Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP), according to news reports.  

In a letter to the prime minister, HEPA Vice Chairman Syed M. Hussain Gardezi stressed that these projects could strengthen Pakistan’s energy mix by providing sustainable, decentralized power, particularly in underserved regions, while reducing transmission losses and enhancing energy security.

Gardezi pointed out that despite their potential, small-scale renewable energy projects face regulatory hurdles that deter local investors and lenders. He called for a policy shift to relax approval criteria, simplify administrative and financial procedures, and ensure that small projects are integrated into national energy planning. HEPA believes these changes would promote economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

The plea comes as the government finalizes the IGCEP 2025-35, which currently prioritizes ongoing renewable projects and the conversion of imported coal plants to Thar coal. Sources within the Power Division suggest that out of 17,000 MW of proposed projects, only 10,000 MW will be approved. Notably, the Power Division has already declined WAPDA’s 350 MW solar projects planned for Tarbela and Ghazi, while hydropower initiatives from Korean firms remain stalled due to shifting government priorities.

Gardezi emphasized that renewable projects with Letters of Intent (LoIs) or Letters of Support (LoS) issued by federal authorities should not be excluded from IGCEP. He urged the prime minister to ensure these initiatives are not blocked by restrictive policies.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has made it clear that he will not endorse costly projects unless they are financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) rather than consumer tariffs. Last week, Power Division Secretary Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan acknowledged that Pakistan’s power generation capacity is expected to surpass demand in the coming years.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 03, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Cover story

The rise of Pakistan’s tech services exports

It is low-value, far smaller an industry than that in India, and is actively being strangled by the government. But Pakistan’s white collar techies and tech-enabled services exporters may hold the key to the country's macroeconomic salvation

What is Tania Aidrus’ Dbank up to now?

Ufone’s troubles are indeed the government’s problem

With interest dwindling, does Pakistan have a climate funding plan?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.