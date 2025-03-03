Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 16.17 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July-January) compared to 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the seven months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $5,057.658 million against the imports of $4,353.773 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 42.48 percent from $48.578 million to $69.212 million; textile machinery 60.36 percent from $79.880 million to $ 128.097 million; power-generating machinery 59.79 percent from $244.993 million to $ 391.471 million; construction and mining machinery 54.00 percent from $49.835 million to $ 76.744 million; electrical machinery and apparatus 27.13 percent from $1,416.313 million to $1,800.546 million; other apparatus 26.17 percent from $255.631 million to $ 322.529 million; other machinery by 12.95 percent from $985.891 million to $1,113.516 million; and office machinery including data processing equipment declined by0.63 percent from $285.205 million to $286.992 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of mobile phones declined by 12.04 percent from $987.447 million to $868.551 million and telecoms-related equipment by 4.18 from $1243.078 million to $1,191.080 million.