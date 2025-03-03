Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices steady after first monthly decline since November

Brent crude rises 0.43% to $73.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gains 0.36% to $70.01

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices remained steady on Monday after recording their first monthly decline since November, as investors assessed developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Brent crude rose 31 cents, or 0.43%, to $73.12 a barrel by 1403 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 25 cents, or 0.36%, to $70.01.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday he believed he could restore ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, though discussions would need to continue privately after last week’s Oval Office confrontation. The tense exchange has raised concerns over the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, with some speculating that it could lead to a quicker rollback of U.S. sanctions on Russia.

European leaders sought to ease tensions by pledging increased financial support for Kyiv at a London summit, but the Kremlin dismissed the commitments, saying they would not contribute to peace.

On the trade front, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed Sunday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would take effect on Tuesday, though Trump will decide whether to maintain the planned 25% rate. The Canadian oil drilling sector is already showing signs of slowdown due to the tariff threat, raising concerns that an anticipated industry rebound could stall if levies are imposed.

Oil prices gained in early trading after data showed China’s manufacturing activity in February expanded at its fastest pace in three months. However, last month, Brent and WTI posted their first declines in three months as trade tensions and tariff risks weighed on investor sentiment and global economic growth outlooks.

Previous article
Bitcoin surges 20% as Trump proposes U.S. strategic crypto reserve
Next article
Pakistan, IFC strengthen climate partnership to boost resilience
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

BYD to raise up to $5.2 billion through Hong Kong stock...

The deal comes amid rising momentum in Hong Kong’s equity market, as investors bet on a potential recovery in economic growth

Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 billion in India’s Maharashtra

Tesla’s market share declines in Europe as sales drop over 40%

Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.