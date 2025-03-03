Pakistan’s cotton arrivals drop 34% amid production woes

Cotton arrivals in Pakistan declined by 34% to 5.5 million bales as of February 28, 2025, compared to 8.4 million bales in the same period last year, according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

The sharp decline signals serious challenges for the textile industry, which is heavily reliant on domestic cotton supply, as well as financial difficulties for cotton farmers. Pakistan, among the top ten cotton producers globally, has been struggling to meet expectations due to unfavourable weather, pest infestations, and structural inefficiencies in the sector.

Breaking down the numbers, Sindh’s cotton arrivals stood at 2.8 million bales, reflecting a 32% year-on-year drop, while Punjab, another major cotton-growing region, saw an even sharper 36% decline, with 2.7 million bales reported.

The ongoing slump in cotton production could have serious implications for Pakistan’s economy, given that cotton and textile products are a major contributor to exports and employment. Industry experts warn that unless policy measures are taken to boost yields and counteract climate-related challenges, Pakistan’s textile sector may face higher dependence on expensive cotton imports, further pressuring trade deficits.