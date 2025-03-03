Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla’s market share declines in Europe as sales drop over 40%

Tesla registrations drop 42% in Sweden, 48% in Norway and Denmark, and 45% in France

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla’s sales in Scandinavia and France dropped sharply in February, with registrations falling by over 40% year-on-year as the electric vehicle (EV) maker faces a brand loyalty test linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political ties.

The company has slipped behind competitors with newer model lineups, including Volkswagen and Toyota, according to registration data released Monday.

In Sweden, Tesla registrations declined 42% to 613 vehicles, while Norway and Denmark saw drops of 48% to 917 and 509 units, respectively. Despite overall EV demand rising in these markets, Tesla’s share in Norway has fallen to 8.8% year-to-date, down from 18.9% in 2024.

In France, Tesla registrations fell 45% in the first two months of 2025, with the Model Y dropping from the 10th most-sold car last year to 27th place.

The decline coincides with growing consumer pushback against Musk, whose political endorsements and workforce cuts in the U.S. have sparked boycott calls. In Denmark, more buyers are seeking alternatives, with some stating they want an EV but not a Tesla, according to the Danish Federation of Motorists.

Tesla plans to introduce an upgraded Model Y in Europe in the coming months, but industry analysts remain uncertain about whether the brand can regain lost ground. The Norwegian Road Federation noted that Tesla’s market position is at risk due to the increasing “unrest and noise” surrounding Musk.

The impact on sales may become clearer between March and June when the redesigned Model Y ships to customers.

