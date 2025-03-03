Sign inSubscribe
TRG Pakistan says US arbitrator rejects multiple motions by former CEO Zia Chishti

Chishti ordered to honor share agreement and cover TRGIL’s legal costs after arbitration ruling

By News Desk

TRG Pakistan Limited has announced that a US arbitrator has rejected multiple preliminary injunction motions filed by the company’s former CEO, Zia Chishti, in an ongoing arbitration case.

“TRG Pakistan Limited had previously disclosed on February 17, 2025, that on January 28, 2025, the company’s former CEO, Mr. Zia Chishti, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in a U.S arbitration involving the Company, seeking to stop Greentree Holdings Limited (GHL) from proceeding with its tender offer, while at the same time accelerating the board elections of the Company,” according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

In an order issued by the US arbitrator on February 28, 2025, Mr. Chishti’s motion was denied on both counts, the company said. 

Earlier, on November 29, 2024, Mr. Chishti had moved for preliminary relief in the same arbitration to place various restrictions on GHL’s voting in a board election of the Company. 

In a ruling dated December 9, 2024, the arbitrator had also denied Mr. Chishti’s motions.

Additionally, TRG Pakistan disclosed that in a separate arbitration between Mr. Chishti and the company’s associate The Resource Group International Limited (TRGIL) for which a partial final award was issued in late January 2025, Mr. Chishti was found to have materially breached a share purchase agreement among him, TRGIL, the company, and others by engaging in unauthorised pledges and sales of company shares.

The arbitrator ordered Mr. Chishti to comply with the relevant provisions of the agreement going forward and to pay TRGIL’s reasonable attorney fees and costs for the arbitration.

News Desk
News Desk

