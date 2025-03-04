Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

China imposes 10%-15% tariff hikes on U.S. agricultural goods

The new tariffs target key sectors, including U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat, which could have significant implications for both countries

By Monitoring Desk

China has responded swiftly to the latest U.S. tariffs, announcing 10%-15% hikes on a range of American agricultural and food products.

Additionally, 25 U.S. firms have been placed under export and investment restrictions, escalating trade tensions between the two economic giants.

The new tariffs target key sectors, including U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat, which could have significant implications for both countries. China’s move is expected to increase its reliance on alternative sources such as Brazil for corn and soybeans, as U.S. agricultural exports to China are likely to decrease.

Analysts suggest that the new tariffs will put pressure on U.S. farmers, especially with spring planting decisions just around the corner.

Despite these tensions, experts believe the full impact on U.S. soybean imports may be limited, as China’s peak import period for U.S. soybeans has already passed. However, any price hikes in the future could provoke emotional responses in the market.

For now, the effect on global soybean supplies is expected to be more manageable, as China diversifies its import sources.

The move is seen as a strategic step by China to position itself for future negotiations with the U.S., without escalating the conflict further. While not as severe as previous tariffs, this new wave of restrictions signals China’s readiness to engage in trade disputes while attempting to mitigate the risks of long-term trade war escalation.

The tariffs are also expected to have an impact on China’s agricultural sector, particularly in the case of aquatic exports, which may face higher tariffs. For example, the tariff on U.S. imports of Chinese tilapia will rise to 45%, severely hampering exports to the U.S. market.

Despite these challenges, China’s broader strategy appears focused on economic recovery, with further policy support expected during its upcoming parliamentary sessions.

