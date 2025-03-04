Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt assures IMF of activating Real Estate Regulatory Authority to curb tax evasion

Move aims to enforce strict penalties on realtors for underreporting property values as the global lender urges stronger measures

By News Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to intensify its efforts against tax evasion in the real estate sector as part of ongoing negotiations to release a $1 billion loan tranche under the $7 billion loan program. In response, Pakistan has assured the IMF that it will activate the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to enhance tax compliance within the sector.

Authorities plan to impose strict penalties on individuals and businesses involved in underreporting property values. Real estate agents who fail to register properties could face fines of up to Rs500,000, while those providing false information may be fined between Rs200,000 and Rs500,000. 

RERA will also be authorized to impose prison sentences of up to three years for serious violations.

The negotiations for the loan tranche will continue until March 15, 2025, with discussions structured in two phases: technical talks in the first phase, followed by policy-level negotiations. 

The IMF delegation is expected to meet with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Power Division, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Key areas of focus in the discussions include taxation on agricultural income, property transactions, and bringing retailers into the tax net. The IMF will also provide recommendations for the next fiscal year’s budget.

Additionally, separate consultations will be held with representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to discuss provincial taxation measures and revenue collection strategies.

Previous article
SECP mandates book-entry shares for newly incorporated unlisted firms 
Next article
Pakistan reconsiders full disclosure of UN anti-corruption review amid IMF commitment
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.