Pakistan’s exports rise 8.17% to $22 billion in eight months

Imports grew by 7.4% to $37.8 billion, while the trade deficit expanded by 6.33% during July-February FY25.

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports increased by 8.17% in the first eight months (July-February) of FY25, reaching $22.02 billion, compared to $20.36 billion in the same period last fiscal year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

Despite this export growth, the trade deficit widened by 6.33% during this period, amounting to $15.78 billion, up from $14.84 billion last year.

Imports saw a 7.4% increase, reaching $37.8 billion in July-February FY25, compared to $35.19 billion in the corresponding period of FY24. The growing trade imbalance highlights a higher import bill, even as export earnings show improvement.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the trade deficit for February 2025 expanded by 33.43%, reaching $2.299 billion, compared to $1.723 billion in the same month last year. 

Imports in February grew 10.03%, amounting to $4.738 billion, up from $4.306 billion in February 2024. 

Meanwhile, exports for the month fell by 5.57%, dropping to $2.439 billion from $2.583 billion in February last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the trade deficit in February 2025 remained almost unchanged at $2.299 billion, compared to $2.307 billion in January 2025. 

However, exports declined by 17.35%, falling from $2.951 billion in January to $2.439 billion in February. Imports also saw a 9.89% decrease, dropping from $5.258 billion in January to $4.738 billion in February.

The trade data underscores persistent challenges in balancing exports and imports, with rising import costs continuing to put pressure on the trade deficit.

 IMF begins talks with Pakistan for first economic review
PM orders urgent action to address gas shortages during Sehri and Iftar
News Desk

