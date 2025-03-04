Planning minister chairs meeting on Gwadar Port’s operationalization plan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to finalize the Gwadar Port Operationalization Plan and address key challenges hindering its full functionality.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal participated online, a news release said.

The session was attended by the secretaries from relevant ministries, CEO of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) and other key stakeholders.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to review critical issues impeding the operationalization of Gwadar Port, finalize an actionable strategy for its activation, and ensure effective implementation of the plan once approved by the Cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, Planning Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the government’s commitment to making Gwadar a regional trade hub.

He stated that the prime minister has directed immediate operationalization of Gwadar Port, and all stakeholders must adopt a proactive approach to accelerate progress.

He further stressed that the economic viability of Gwadar Port was directly linked to providing livelihood opportunities for local communities in Balochistan.

“The success of Gwadar is tied to creating employment opportunities for its people. Rapid urbanization, development of IT parks, free zones, and high-rise buildings, and improved infrastructure are essential for Gwadar’s transformation into a modern port city,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the strategic importance of Central Asian Republics (CARs) in Gwadar’s operationalization.

He directed the relevant ministries to position Gwadar as a competitive trade and transshipment hub for CARs. “We need to actively engage with CARs and offer them a compelling value proposition for using Gwadar as their preferred trade route,” he asserted.

To facilitate this, DG National Logistics Corporation (NLC) was tasked with presenting viable options for linking Central Asian trade with Gwadar.

The minister underscored the importance of robust security arrangements to ensure seamless port operations.

He further directed the concerned departments to identify locations for rest areas along the Karachi-Gwadar route and ensure mobile network coverage for improved connectivity.

Additionally, Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission Waqas Anwer was assigned the task of identifying short-term and long term measures and formulating an action plan for immediate interventions.

A dedicated working group on transshipment was also proposed to fast-track initiatives linking CARs trade with Gwadar Port.