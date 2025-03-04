PM orders urgent action to address gas shortages during Sehri and Iftar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken immediate notice of gas supply disruptions reported by domestic consumers during Sehri and Iftar, directing authorities to take urgent measures to address the issue.

In response, emergency meetings were held on Sunday evening, first at the secretary level and later at the ministerial level, involving senior officials and managing directors of the Sui gas companies.

Following these discussions, both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have initiated immediate steps to improve gas supply, monitor distribution, and ensure uninterrupted service during Ramazan. The gas companies have been instructed to increase pressure levels, enhance monitoring, and resolve consumer complaints on priority.

SSGC has taken specific measures to boost gas supply and improve distribution in affected areas. The company has increased the average gas pressure by 10% to enhance flow, especially in areas facing shortages. In localities at the tail ends of the distribution network, gas supply will be opened 30 to 45 minutes before Sehri and Iftar to improve system pressure.

To compensate for shortfalls, SSGC has also acquired an additional 20 MMCFD of gas. Control rooms have been set up at the head office and regional offices to monitor supply in real-time, ensuring daily assessment of network conditions. Complaints regarding low gas pressure will be addressed on an emergency basis, with regional officials required to submit daily reports on issue resolution.

SSGC will also keep media partners updated on progress to ensure transparency and keep the public informed.