Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP mandates book-entry shares for newly incorporated unlisted firms 

Companies incorporated after March 3, 2025, must issue and maintain shares in book-entry form

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed that all newly incorporated unlisted companies must issue shares only in book-entry form, eliminating the option of maintaining physical share certificates.

Through S.R.O. 246(I)/2025, the SECP announced that unlisted companies with share capital registered on or after March 3, 2025, must ensure their shares are directly credited and maintained in book-entry form from the date of incorporation. The regulation also prohibits the conversion of shares from book-entry to physical form.

Under the new directive, subscribers at the time of incorporation must consent to contractual arrangements with the Central Depository, including the acceptance of terms and conditions for maintaining shares electronically and the payment of annual fees and security deposits.

Additionally, unlisted companies must comply with the Central Depository’s requirements for issuing book-entry shares and submit specified documents and returns under the Companies Act, 2017, whenever required.

The SECP has warned that failure to comply with these regulations will result in penal action as per Section 510(2) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Previous article
IMF reviews FBR’s plan to generate Rs250bn from retailers, enforce compliance framework
Next article
Govt assures IMF of activating Real Estate Regulatory Authority to curb tax evasion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.