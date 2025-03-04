Senate panel prevents Rs60 billion loss by blocking Port Qasim land sale, says Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, announced on Tuesday that the committee’s intervention had successfully blocked a controversial land sale at Karachi’s Port Qasim, preventing a loss of Rs60 billion to the country.

During a committee meeting that reviewed maritime asset management, particularly the sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim, Vawda revealed that the committee’s previous investigation into the issue led to the cancellation of the sale. This decision was credited with saving taxpayers’ money, according to a statement released by the Senate Secretariat.

Vawda expressed gratitude for the committee’s prompt action, stating, “Had we not intervened and exposed the corruption, the country would have lost Rs60 billion.” He added, “Our collective efforts ensured that the fraudulent sale was cancelled within 72 hours of our recommendations.”

The controversial transaction involved the sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim for just 2% of its actual value, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the deal. Vawda questioned how such a significant asset could be sold for a fraction of its worth and why the transaction was reversed so quickly if it was legitimate.

The land in question had been originally allotted for industrial use in 2006. Vawda, along with other committee members, scrutinized the deal and raised serious doubts about the process. He pointed out that the land had been sold for only Rs5 billion, a far cry from its actual market value of Rs60 billion.

“Who authorized the Port Qasim Board to sell land worth Rs60 billion for just Rs5 billion? This goes beyond their scope and authority,” Vawda remarked, stressing the need for accountability. He further outlined three possible options for those involved in the deal: “Surrender, admit the corruption, or fight against it.”

Senator Danesh Kumar also raised concerns about the lack of a permanent chairman for both Karachi and Gwadar ports, stressing that the absence of stable leadership in the maritime sector could undermine progress. Vawda echoed these concerns, stating, “If the acting chairmanship is to continue, the permanent chairman should be removed.”

The committee also questioned the role of the Port Qasim Board in the sale, with officials claiming that the transaction was handled appropriately. However, Vawda vehemently disagreed, stating that not only had the land been sold maliciously, but the location of the Balkhnum Razi project had also been altered. He pointed to the involvement of a foreign company with questionable credentials in the deal, raising further red flags.

Vawda emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for the financial loss accountable, stating, “The board’s actions cannot be defended. Even military boards, dictators, or Chief Justices cannot get away with such misdeeds.”

The committee was also briefed on the current state of Port Qasim’s land holdings, which consist of approximately 14,000 acres, with 9,574 acres already leased out. Port officials revealed plans to acquire additional land, including 1,250 acres from the Sindh government.

Vawda called for the inclusion of technocrats and businessmen from the private sector on the port’s management board to enhance transparency and efficiency in the administration of the port’s assets.