Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump warns Japan and China against weakening their currencies

Trump says Japan, China, and others devalue their currencies, hurting U.S. manufacturers' ability to compete

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned the leaders of Japan and China that they could no longer continue weakening their currencies, calling it unfair to the United States.

His remarks came as new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, further escalating global trade tensions.

Trump’s comments sent the Nikkei benchmark down nearly 2% on Tuesday, as they contributed to a rise in the yen, which briefly climbed to 148.60 per dollar. He criticized Japan, China, and other countries for devaluing their currencies, which he argued hurt U.S. manufacturers by making it difficult for them to compete.

Trump added that tariffs could help offset the disadvantage faced by U.S. manufacturers.

Japanese officials denied any intentional effort to weaken the yen. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato emphasized that Japan’s currency policy was aligned with the G7 and the U.S. Kato also noted that Japan had engaged in two-way talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in late January.

Trump’s remarks echoed previous criticisms of Japan and China during his first term, when he accused them of deliberately devaluing their currencies. Between March 2018 and May 2020, the Chinese yuan depreciated by over 12% against the dollar amid a series of tariff increases between the U.S. and China.

China has since focused on stabilizing its currency, with the yuan appreciating slightly against the dollar on Tuesday.

The yen’s recent rebound is seen as a reflection of Japan’s strong economic fundamentals and the potential for a near-term interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). Japanese officials have been cautious about market volatility caused by Trump’s comments, as sharp fluctuations in the yen could hurt consumption and inflate import costs.

Previous article
Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb
Next article
TSMC plans five new semiconductor plants in the U.S
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

BYD raises $5.59 billion in Hong Kong’s largest share sale in...

The company sells 129.8 million primary shares, up from the initial 118 million shares planned when the deal launches on Monday

China imposes 10%-15% tariff hikes on U.S. agricultural goods

Nishat Motors starts exporting Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid to Sri Lanka

Customs valuation process to be handled in Lahore, traders assured

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.