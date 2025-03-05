Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Directorate revises valuation of imported mobile phone LCD screens

New customs values set for screens from China and Hong Kong, replacing 2021 rates

By News Desk
Close Up of a Female Electronics Factory Worker in Blue Work Coat and Protective Glasses Assembling Smartphones with Screwdriver. High Tech Factory Facility with more Employees in the Background.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has updated the customs values for imported mobile phone LCD screens from China and Hong Kong, replacing rates last set in 2021. 

The new valuation ruling, issued under Valuation Ruling No. 1979 of 2025, supersedes the previous ruling (1576/2021).

According to the directorate, the revision was necessary due to changes in import trends, market fluctuations, and differences in declared customs values. The assessment was conducted under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. 

A comprehensive review of import data from the last 90 days was carried out, including an analysis of transaction values and declared prices. Stakeholders from the import sector were consulted during the process, and their concerns were considered in determining the revised values. 

Importers were also asked to submit supporting documentation to validate their claims. The directorate stated that the updated customs values will now serve as the basis for duty and tax assessments on imported LCD screens.

Govt considers new fiscal measures to bridge Rs600bn shortfall before IMF tranche: report
PM forms committee to fast-track trade, energy pacts with Azerbaijan
News Desk
News Desk

