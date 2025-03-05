GHCL starts process to dispose of inactive power plants

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated the process of disposing of inactive public sector power plants, with ten firms participating in the first phase of bidding for redundant and non-functional power plants of 1175 ME installed capacity operated by various Generation Companies (GENCOs).

GENCO Holding Company Ltd. (GHCL) officially opened bids on Wednesday at its Islamabad office as part of efforts to streamline the energy sector. Representatives from print and electronic media were present to ensure transparency in the process.

Following government directives, bids were invited for power plants with total installed capacity of 1175MW under Jamshoro Power Company Ltd. (GENCO-I), Central Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-II) in Guddu, Northern Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-III) in Muzaffargarh, and Lakhra Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-IV) in Lakhra.

In the initial phase, nine de-functional and redundant power plants in Kotri, Lakhra, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, and Shahdara Lahore have been offered for disposal. The bidding process follows the International Competitive Bidding (ICB) model and is conducted under the single-stage, two-envelope procedure as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules of 2004.

On Wednesday, technical bids were opened and will be evaluated as per bidding documents prepared by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), which has been appointed as a consultant by GHCL. The financial bids of technically responsive bidders will be opened at a later stage, with the date to be announced in due course.

GHCL confirmed that the valuation of these old and non-functional power plants was conducted by competitive valuation firms approved by the State Bank of Pakistan. The GHCL has expressed hope that the disposal of these plants would help reduce maintenance expenses and generate significant revenue for the national exchequer.