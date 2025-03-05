PM forms committee to fast-track trade, energy pacts with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a committee to expedite the implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on bilateral accords, the prime minister directed authorities to present an action plan aimed at increasing Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volume to $2 billion.

The newly formed committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will focus on finalising agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors, according to a statement from the PM Office.

The prime minister also instructed officials to complete preparations for the upcoming visit of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan next month. Additionally, he directed the appointment of trade officers in Azerbaijan and other key markets to enhance economic cooperation.

Emphasising Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Azerbaijan, Shehbaz Sharif said the government was prioritizing initiatives to unlock trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Central Asian states.

Officials briefed the meeting on progress made during the joint business forum held in Baku, where 83 Pakistani and 101 Azerbaijani companies participated. During the visit, both countries signed 13 MoUs and agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Musadik Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.