Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

UAE non-oil business sector maintains steady growth in February, PMI shows

By Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth in activity held steady in February driven by strong demand and output, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained at 55.0 in February, the same as the previous month, well above the 50 mark signalling growth.

The reading was also slightly above the long-run average of 54.4.

Growth in new orders softened slightly for the second consecutive month, reaching its weakest level since last October, with the new orders index slipping to 57.3 in February from January’s 59.0.

Despite the strong performance, the sector faced challenges, including labour constraints and payment delays, leading to a rise in backlogs of work.

“Firms continue to feel the pressure of intense competition, which has capped price increases,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Nevertheless, growing cost pressures resulted in a slight acceleration in selling price inflation in February. Additionally, businesses are eager to secure new work, which contributed to a rapid accumulation of backlogged orders.”

Concerns about domestic and international competition also tempered business confidence, with only 10% of firms expecting increased activity over the next 12 months.

In Dubai, the UAE’s trade and tourism hub, the headline PMI fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in February from January’s 55.3, indicating a slower improvement in the sector although growth in new orders remained robust.

Previous article
GHCL starts process to dispose of inactive power plants
Next article
FPCCI calls for 5% immediate cut in policy rate
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Bilal Bin Saqib appointed chief adviser to FinMin on Pakistan Crypto...

Appointment underscores Pakistan's commitment to digital transformation and a transparent financial system, as Bilal Bin Saqib brings his expertise in blockchain and Web3 to the national stage.

DeepSeek, AI model a transformative approach to global innovation,” Says Zhou Hongyi

EU continues to intercept Pakistani rice shipments over safety violations

Ali Pervaiz Malik likely to replace Musadik Malik as petroleum minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.