China submits revised request to WTO over U.S. tariffs

China has submitted a revised request for dispute settlement consultations with the United States over new tariffs on Chinese goods, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced on Wednesday.

This comes after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, following a similar tariff hike introduced by the Trump administration on February 4.

The latest tariff increases have raised concerns of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies. Bilateral consultations, the first step in the formal dispute settlement process, will be held.

If no resolution is reached within 60 days, China may request adjudication by the WTO’s dispute settlement body.

On the same day, Canada also sought consultations with the U.S. over new tariffs, following the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, which took effect on Tuesday. These actions are part of broader trade measures announced by President Trump, citing concerns over the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S.