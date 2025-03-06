Exporters explore opportunities in China

LAHORE: A delegation of food exporters from south Punjab returned on Wednesday after completing a successful 10-day visit to China.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Regional Food Committee Convener Shahid Imran, who led the delegation, informed media that the group, consisting of prominent exporters, visited 10 cities across China to explore trade opportunities and strengthen bilateral ties in the food sector. During their sojourn, the delegation participated in business-to-business meetings and toured key food markets and processing units.

Shahid Imran noted that Chinese counterparts were impressed with the quality and competitive pricing of Pakistani food products, particularly snacks, which had gained popularity in international markets. The delegation also discussed potential partnerships and joint ventures with Chinese companies to enhance export volumes and optimise supply chains.

The primary aim of the visit was to showcase Pakistan’s diverse range of food products, including snacks and processed food, to potential Chinese buyers and investors.

The delegation expressed hope that the visit would give a boost to Pakistan’s food exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, and open new avenues for collaboration in agriculture and food processing. The group emphasised the growing demand for Pakistani food products in China and the need to continue meeting international standards while expanding market access. “This successful trip marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between the two countries,” he remarked.

