SBP foreign reserves increase by $27 million in a week

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw an increase of $27 million in just one week, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

As of February 28, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves were recorded at $11.250 billion, a rise from $11.222 billion on February 21.

However, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves, which include the reserves held by commercial banks, amounted to $15.874 billion, reflecting a decrease of $52 million compared to the previous week.

In addition, the net reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.624 billion, marking a decline of $79 million over the same period.

