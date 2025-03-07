Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

APTMA seeks govt approval for direct LNG imports, sales tax reforms

Pakistan’s textile sector urges policy changes to cut energy costs, restore sales tax zero-rating, and secure competitive gas supplies

By Monitoring Desk

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged the government to approve direct LNG imports and allow procurement of 35% of new domestic gas discoveries through competitive bidding under third-party access to address the industry’s energy crisis.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, APTMA highlighted an 8.6% recovery in textile exports in 2024, reaching $17.45 billion. However, rising input imports and sales tax disparities have eroded net foreign exchange earnings, forcing over 100 spinning mills to shut down. The association warned of major economic losses if urgent reforms are not implemented.

APTMA proposed restoring the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to its June 2024 form by reinstating zero-rating on local supplies or subjecting EFS imports to the same tax regime. It also urged a phased sales tax system like India’s to boost compliance and reduce tax evasion.

High energy costs remain a key challenge, with electricity tariffs at 12-14 cents/kWh—far above regional competitors’ 5-9 cents/kWh—due to cross-subsidies and inefficiencies. APTMA demanded a uniform 9 cents/kWh tariff and removal of the Rs100 billion industrial cross-subsidy.

Gas prices for captive power have surged from Rs1,100 to Rs3,500/MMBtu, making grid electricity cheaper. APTMA called for third-party LNG imports at $9/MMBtu without levies or cross-subsidies.

To improve sustainability, APTMA sought B2B power contracts with a Rs5/kWh wheeling charge, allowing textile firms to source clean energy under net-zero regulations like the EU CBAM.

Previous article
Pakistan’s weekly SPI turns negative for first time in seven years
Next article
Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge by 10% on debut, closing at Rs20.02 on PSX
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.