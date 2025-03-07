APTMA seeks govt approval for direct LNG imports, sales tax reforms

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged the government to approve direct LNG imports and allow procurement of 35% of new domestic gas discoveries through competitive bidding under third-party access to address the industry’s energy crisis.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, APTMA highlighted an 8.6% recovery in textile exports in 2024, reaching $17.45 billion. However, rising input imports and sales tax disparities have eroded net foreign exchange earnings, forcing over 100 spinning mills to shut down. The association warned of major economic losses if urgent reforms are not implemented.

APTMA proposed restoring the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to its June 2024 form by reinstating zero-rating on local supplies or subjecting EFS imports to the same tax regime. It also urged a phased sales tax system like India’s to boost compliance and reduce tax evasion.

High energy costs remain a key challenge, with electricity tariffs at 12-14 cents/kWh—far above regional competitors’ 5-9 cents/kWh—due to cross-subsidies and inefficiencies. APTMA demanded a uniform 9 cents/kWh tariff and removal of the Rs100 billion industrial cross-subsidy.

Gas prices for captive power have surged from Rs1,100 to Rs3,500/MMBtu, making grid electricity cheaper. APTMA called for third-party LNG imports at $9/MMBtu without levies or cross-subsidies.

To improve sustainability, APTMA sought B2B power contracts with a Rs5/kWh wheeling charge, allowing textile firms to source clean energy under net-zero regulations like the EU CBAM.