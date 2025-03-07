Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Authorities arrest seven retailers, police constable for illegal deductions from BISP, Ramazan aid

Action taken on multiple complaints from individuals about unlawful cuts by the retailers in Nigehban Ramazan Package

By Monitoring Desk

Authorities in various cities have taken seven retailers and one police constable, into custody for illegally deducting amounts from stipends provided to needy individuals under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Nigehban Ramazan Package.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir ordered the arrest of multiple retailers following complaints that they had unlawfully deducted amounts from the Nigehban Ramazan Package financial aid. 

Assistant Commissioners across the district’s three tehsils, along with monitoring teams, have also been inspecting retailer outlets to ensure compliance. Legal action is being taken against those found guilty of unauthorized deductions.

In Hasilwala, Assistant Commissioner Mian Ashraf Saleh investigated a complaint filed by Muhammad Shahid and arrested a retailer named Abid, son of Fayaz. Abid failed to provide justification for the deductions, leading to his immediate arrest and registration of a case.

Similarly, in Dunyapur, Assistant Commissioner took action after a complaint by Ghafooran Bibi, who reported that retailer Zameer had deducted money from her Nigehban Ramazan Package aid. Upon interrogation, Zameer admitted to the deduction. 

The illegally taken Rs1,000 was returned to each complainant, and a case was filed against him. Authorities have vowed to continue strict monitoring to prevent any further exploitation of financial aid beneficiaries.

 

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 07, 2025
Next article
Analysts see seventh rate cut by SBP amid low inflation, IMF review
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

PM forms committee to revive cotton sector amid production crisis

15-member body, led by food minister, to propose policy, grading, and yield improvement measures in 30 days

Trump delays tariffs for goods under Mexico, Canada trade deal

Analysts see seventh rate cut by SBP amid low inflation, IMF review

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 07, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.