Authorities arrest seven retailers, police constable for illegal deductions from BISP, Ramazan aid

Authorities in various cities have taken seven retailers and one police constable, into custody for illegally deducting amounts from stipends provided to needy individuals under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Nigehban Ramazan Package.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir ordered the arrest of multiple retailers following complaints that they had unlawfully deducted amounts from the Nigehban Ramazan Package financial aid.

Assistant Commissioners across the district’s three tehsils, along with monitoring teams, have also been inspecting retailer outlets to ensure compliance. Legal action is being taken against those found guilty of unauthorized deductions.

In Hasilwala, Assistant Commissioner Mian Ashraf Saleh investigated a complaint filed by Muhammad Shahid and arrested a retailer named Abid, son of Fayaz. Abid failed to provide justification for the deductions, leading to his immediate arrest and registration of a case.

Similarly, in Dunyapur, Assistant Commissioner took action after a complaint by Ghafooran Bibi, who reported that retailer Zameer had deducted money from her Nigehban Ramazan Package aid. Upon interrogation, Zameer admitted to the deduction.

The illegally taken Rs1,000 was returned to each complainant, and a case was filed against him. Authorities have vowed to continue strict monitoring to prevent any further exploitation of financial aid beneficiaries.