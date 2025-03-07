Sign inSubscribe
Govt to review 18% GST on packaged milk to support dairy industry

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain assures Pakistan Dairy Association of measures to alleviate tax burden and foster sector growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to review the 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on packaged milk in a bid to foster investment and bolster the dairy sector, according to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The minister made this announcement during a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) on Thursday, where the group highlighted several challenges faced by the dairy industry, including the financial strain placed on dairy processors and farmers due to the GST.

According to a statement from the Press Information Department, the tax has led to higher costs for consumers and has hindered investment in dairy farms, which in turn has affected overall milk production.

Minister Hussain acknowledged Pakistan’s position as a leading global milk producer, with an annual output surpassing 70 million tonnes. However, he emphasized that strategic investment and comprehensive policy reforms are crucial for unlocking the sector’s full potential. He assured the delegation that the government remains committed to facilitating investment in dairy farms to enhance milk production and improve product quality.

The PDA representatives urged the government to reconsider the tax, highlighting its negative impact on affordability and sectoral growth. In response, Minister Hussain assured the delegation that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research would engage with relevant stakeholders and explore solutions to support the industry.

He emphasized that any potential tax relief would be tailored to benefit both consumers and dairy farmers directly.

Furthermore, the minister reiterated the importance of modernizing Pakistan’s dairy sector to meet global standards, increase competitiveness, and attract investment. He stressed that achieving food security and self-sufficiency would remain a challenge without the modernization of the industry.

The government, he added, would continue to work on policy reforms aimed at stabilizing milk prices and ensuring sustainable growth through ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders.

Pakistan prioritizes recognition of crypto as a strategic asset, says chief advisor
DHL makes biggest domestic cull in decades
