Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF demands reduction in Pakistan’s circular debt

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Pakistan to reduce its circular debt as a special session was held on the circular debt management plan during the ongoing talks between the two parties.

Pakistan told the IMF delegation it is working on a plan to reduce the circular debt by Rs 1250 billion, with Rs. 300 billion potentially being settled, the sources said. “Pakistan plans to borrow Rs 1,250 billion from banks to reduce circular debt. The plan also proposes waiving late payment surcharges of up to Rs. 600 billion.”

To pay off the debt, a surcharge of Rs. 2.8 per unit may be imposed on consumers.

According to sources, the government is working on a comprehensive plan to manage the circular debt, which will be finalised in upcoming policy negotiations. The sources revealed that the previous six months saw a reduction of Rs. 10 billion in stocks, while the next six months are expected to see an increase in electricity demand, which may lead to a rise in circular debt. The government had anticipated an increase of Rs. 350 billion in circular debt for the current fiscal year.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government has abandoned plans to introduce a mini-budget for FY 2024-25, opting instead for an alternative plan to address the Rs. 605 billion shortfall.

Previous article
Pakistan-China sign 650MW solar module supply agreement
Next article
Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1...

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he likely would make his first trip abroad to Saudi Arabia to seal an agreement for Riyadh to invest upwards...

Pakistan-China sign 650MW solar module supply agreement

Trump to host crypto industry leaders at White House for strategic bitcoin reserve talks

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge by 10% on debut, closing at Rs20.02 on PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.