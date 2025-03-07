Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan-China sign 650MW solar module supply agreement

By INP

BEIJING: Tongwei Group entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with three Pakistani companies Perfect Services, Nimir Energy, and Mateen Sons—for the supply of 650 MW of solar modules. This collaboration emphasizes Tongwei’s high-efficiency TNC-G12/G12R modules.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Pakistan receives over 3,000 hours of sunlight each year, providing outstanding conditions for solar power generation. However, the country has historically depended on thermal and hydroelectric power, which together constitute approximately 50% of its energy mix.

This reliance has resulted in energy shortages and raised environmental concerns.

Those prominent Pakistani energy companies that signed contracts with Tongwei this time possess extensive experience in the development, investment, and operation of solar projects.

Their decision to partner with Tongwei for the 650 MW solar module supply agreement reflects not only their acknowledgment of Tongwei’s leadership in the global solar industry but also their confidence in the quality and technological capabilities of Chinese products.

Pakistan’s extreme climate conditions—characterized by high solar radiation and significant temperature fluctuations—require exceptional heat resistance and long-term stability in solar modules.

Leveraging its robust research and development capabilities, Tongwei has created tailored solutions specifically designed for the Pakistani market.

The TNC-G12/G12R series high-efficiency modules have successfully addressed various technological challenges to adapt to Pakistan’s distinctive plateau climate.

These modules have undergone rigorous UV120 and UV300 testing, demonstrating outstanding UV resistance and long-term stability in harsh conditions.

Trump to host crypto industry leaders at White House for strategic bitcoin reserve talks
IMF demands reduction in Pakistan's circular debt
INP
INP

