PM Shehbaz approves National Youth Employment Plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan, approving a strategy to equip young people with market-driven skills through vocational training programs aligned with industry demands.

The meeting outlined an action plan to provide training and employment opportunities over the next four years, with the prime minister deciding to personally monitor progress through monthly review meetings, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s youth is the country’s most valuable asset, and the government is committed to empowering them through skill development and employment opportunities. He also highlighted initiatives to enhance manpower exports by providing internationally recognized training to young Pakistanis.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities to maintain close coordination with local industries to ensure training aligns with sectoral needs. He also ordered the creation of a comprehensive database to track skill requirements across various industries.

Officials briefed the meeting that over the next four years, between 2.4 million and 6 million young people will receive vocational training to improve their employability. The training programs are being designed with market trends, industry demands, and global workforce requirements in mind.

The meeting was also informed that the Digital Youth Hub is in its final stages and is expected to be launched this month. The prime minister commended the efforts of the ministries and institutions involved in implementing the plan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and other senior officials.