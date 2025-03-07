Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

By Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he likely would make his first trip abroad to Saudi Arabia to seal an agreement for Riyadh to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the US economy, including purchases of military equipment.

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he would probably travel there in the next month and a half. He noted that the first overseas trip of his first term was to Riyadh in 2017 to announce Saudi investments estimated then to be worth $350 billion.

“This time, they’ve gotten richer, we’ve all gotten older,” said Trump. He said that, at his behest, the Saudis were willing to invest $1 trillion over four years in American companies including purchases of US military equipment.

“And they’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there, and I have a great relationship with them, and they’ve been very nice,” Trump said.

Saudi Arabia has been taking a more prominent role in US foreign policy. Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters the Saudis will host a US-Ukraine meeting next week to discuss a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

In February, Trump met with officials of the PGA Tour and the Saudi-owned LIV Golf to resolve a rift between the two.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser during his first term, started a private equity firm that received $2 billion in Saudi investment after Trump left office.

Trump has also recently presided over a string of announcements about companies investing heavily in the US economy including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Apple.

Previous article
IMF demands reduction in Pakistan’s circular debt
Next article
Pakistan prioritizes recognition of crypto as a strategic asset, says chief advisor
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF demands reduction in Pakistan’s circular debt

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Pakistan to reduce its circular debt as a special session was held on the circular...

Pakistan-China sign 650MW solar module supply agreement

Trump to host crypto industry leaders at White House for strategic bitcoin reserve talks

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge by 10% on debut, closing at Rs20.02 on PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.