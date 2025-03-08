Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Philip Morris, BAT agree to $22.67 billion tobacco settlement in Canada

The lawsuits claim that the Canadian units knew since the 1950s that their products caused cancer and health risks but failed to warn consumers

By Monitoring Desk

A Canadian court on Friday approved a settlement plan where the subsidiaries of three major tobacco companies, including Philip Morris and British American Tobacco, will pay C$32.5 billion ($22.67 billion).

The settlement addresses lawsuits alleging that the Canadian units of these companies were aware since the 1950s of cancer and health risks posed by their products but failed to warn consumers adequately.

A Quebec court decision in 2019 upheld a 2015 ruling to award approximately C$15 billion to 100,000 smokers in class-action lawsuits against the tobacco giants. This led to the Canadian subsidiaries—Imperial Tobacco Canada, JTI-Macdonald, and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (RBH)—seeking bankruptcy protection.

Philip Morris’ Canadian affiliate, RBH, will retain C$750 million from the upfront payment, with operational restrictions in place until the full settlement is paid. The plan, which resolves objections, is expected to be implemented in 2025.

British American Tobacco stated that the settlement will not impact its forecast for 2025.

Previous article
Pakistan rules out new taxes, seeks IMF nod for power surcharge
Next article
EU defends Digital Markets Act as non-targeted at U.S. tech firms
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.