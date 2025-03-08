PM directs biweekly meetings with business leaders to accelerate economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed ministries and relevant authorities to prepare within a week for biweekly meetings with business leaders to develop actionable plans aimed at boosting the economy.

Speaking to a delegation of prominent businessmen at the Prime Minister’s House, he announced that these sector-specific meetings would begin next Thursday, with government officials and industry representatives participating.

Each meeting will focus on a particular sector, with a four-member delegation from the business community representing their respective industries, while the government side will be led by the relevant ministry’s secretary.

The first session will address challenges and opportunities in the agriculture sector, underscoring the government’s focus on exports, employment, and industrial development.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of domestic investment as a precursor to attracting foreign direct investment. He reiterated that the government’s role was to facilitate businesses by creating an enabling environment, while the private sector would drive economic progress.

Recognizing the contributions of the business community, he acknowledged their investments even during challenging times, which, he said, had kept the economy moving and provided employment opportunities. He assured them that their input would be integral to ongoing economic reforms, adding that declining interest rates and inflation signaled the economy’s movement in the right direction.

During the meeting, business representatives expressed confidence in the government’s policies and commended the establishment of the National Seed Development Authority, which aims to ensure the availability of high-quality seeds for agricultural development.

Engagement with China

Separately, the prime minister met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, where he extended greetings to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on the successful convening of China’s National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and thanked China for its continuous support to Pakistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with China, emphasizing mutual cooperation in security and counterterrorism efforts. The discussions underscored both countries’ determination to enhance their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” and explore new avenues of collaboration.