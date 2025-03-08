SBP shifts to VPN-based access for financial security

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a transition from web-based to Virtual Private Network (VPN)-based access for its regulatory portals, aiming to strengthen security as digital financial operations expand.

The change will take effect from May 30, according to a circular issued by the central bank.

The SBP stated that it had fully digitised the process for receiving requests and proposals from regulated entities (REs) and issuing regulatory decisions through its Regulatory Approval System (RAS).

Additionally, a service desk system has been introduced to handle complaints related to SBP-hosted portals, including RAS.

To ensure a smooth transition, the SBP has directed REs to obtain the necessary Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) accounts well in advance.

The central bank has emphasised timely compliance to facilitate uninterrupted access to the RAS and service desk platforms under the new security framework.