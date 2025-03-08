Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP shifts to VPN-based access for financial security

Change will take effect from May 30, 2025

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a transition from web-based to Virtual Private Network (VPN)-based access for its regulatory portals, aiming to strengthen security as digital financial operations expand.

The change will take effect from May 30, according to a circular issued by the central bank.

The SBP stated that it had fully digitised the process for receiving requests and proposals from regulated entities (REs) and issuing regulatory decisions through its Regulatory Approval System (RAS).

Additionally, a service desk system has been introduced to handle complaints related to SBP-hosted portals, including RAS.

To ensure a smooth transition, the SBP has directed REs to obtain the necessary Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) accounts well in advance.

The central bank has emphasised timely compliance to facilitate uninterrupted access to the RAS and service desk platforms under the new security framework.

 

 

Previous article
PM directs biweekly meetings with business leaders to accelerate economic growth
Next article
Punjab delays six major development projects in Rawalpindi amid financial crunch
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.