Customs seizes smuggled tyres worth Rs75 million

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has confiscated smuggled tyres valued at Rs75 million.

The operation, carried out following a tip-off, targeted multiple warehouses suspected of housing illegal tyres.

Raids were conducted across several warehouses in the tyre market of Old Sabzi Mandi on University Road, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of used tyres. The confiscated goods were transported to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse using 12 Mazda trucks, one dumper, two 20-foot containers, and one 40-foot container for further examination.

Officials reported that over 5,000 used tyres from various foreign brands and sizes were seized. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full quantity and value of the seized tyres.