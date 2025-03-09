Sign inSubscribe
Customs seizes smuggled tyres worth Rs75 million

Officials report seizing over 5,000 used tyres from various foreign brands and sizes, with investigations ongoing to determine their full value

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has confiscated smuggled tyres valued at Rs75 million.

The operation, carried out following a tip-off, targeted multiple warehouses suspected of housing illegal tyres.

Raids were conducted across several warehouses in the tyre market of Old Sabzi Mandi on University Road, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of used tyres. The confiscated goods were transported to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse using 12 Mazda trucks, one dumper, two 20-foot containers, and one 40-foot container for further examination.

Officials reported that over 5,000 used tyres from various foreign brands and sizes were seized. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full quantity and value of the seized tyres.

