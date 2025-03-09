ICT administration arrests 102 shopkeepers for overcharging during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 102 shopkeepers for overcharging essential goods during Ramazan, according to a district report released on the seventh day of the holy month.

Officials conducted 397 price inspections, filed 8 legal cases, and imposed fines totalling Rs 87,000 to enforce government-set prices.

In an effort to control prices during Ramazan, the Islamabad district administration has intensified inspections, focusing on shops violating official price lists. Price control magistrates carried out 397 inspections across markets, leading to arrests and legal actions against offenders.

Fines were also issued for overcharging items such as flour, cooking oil, and pulses.

Complaints about inflated prices prompted immediate raids and penalties. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stated that 6 dedicated Ramazan bazaars and 20 subsidized “fair price shops” are operational to provide affordable access to essentials. Special stalls selling sugar, ghee, and eggs at reduced rates have also been established, with sugar and ghee offered at Rs 30 less per kilogram compared to market prices.

At these shops, 15 types of vegetables and fruits are being sold with government subsidies to ease costs for families. Memon emphasized strict monitoring and urged citizens to report price violations through the helpline.

“No exploitation of consumers will be tolerated,” he said, noting daily inspections by magistrates and administrative teams.

The ICT administration has warned that legal action will continue against businesses failing to comply with price regulations, with daily reports tracking compliance. Citizens have welcomed these measures but are calling for stricter penalties for repeat offenders.