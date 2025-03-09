Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Punjab launches Rs25,000 incentive for early cotton sowing

The initiative aims to address the significant decrease in cotton planting for the 2024-25 season

By Monitoring Desk

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a special package of Rs25,000 is being provided to farmers for cultivating cotton over five acres early in the season.

The initiative aims to address the significant decrease in cotton planting for the 2024-25 season.

Punjab Agricultural Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo shared these details during a review meeting on early cotton sowing at the Agriculture House in Lahore. He highlighted that the current weather conditions are favorable for cotton sowing, with a target set to cultivate one million acres in Punjab.

The Agricultural Department is utilizing all available resources to achieve this goal.

Secretary Sahoo instructed that efforts be ramped up to guide farmers in meeting the early planting target. He noted that monitoring is ongoing to ensure the availability of seeds, fertilisers, and other necessary agricultural inputs.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of recommending only Triple Gene varieties for early sowing to help achieve the cotton production target. The meeting was attended by senior agricultural officials, including Special Agricultural Secretary Agha Nabeel Akhtar and Additional Agricultural Secretary Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan.

