Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Businesses react differently to SBP’s decision to maintain policy rate at 12%

FPCCI calls for aggressive rate cut, while PBC welcomes the central bank’s cautionary approach

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The business community has expressed mixed reactions following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at 12% on Monday.

The move was a surprise to many market analysts who had expected the central bank to reduce the key interest rate further after a cumulative cut of 10% over the past 10 months.

In a statement released after the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement, the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, expressed disappointment on behalf of the business, industry, and trade communities. He emphasized that despite a 113-month low inflation rate of 1.5% in February 2024, the SBP decided to keep the policy rate unchanged, resulting in a real interest rate of 10.5%.

Sheikh explained that after discussions across various sectors, the FPCCI had called for an immediate 500-basis point cut in the policy rate. He further argued that with core inflation expected to stay between 1% and 3% for March and April 2025, the SBP should reduce the key rate to 3% to 4% by the end of the fiscal year.

FPCCI’s senior vice president, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, also stressed the need for the key interest rate to be reduced to single digits. He highlighted that this would help Pakistani exporters compete in regional and international markets by lowering the cost of capital. Additionally, he called for the government to honor its commitments to rationalize electricity tariffs for industries and address gas supply shortages.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) CEO, Ehsan Malik, supported the SBP’s decision to maintain the policy rate at 12%. Malik argued that a further rate cut could have led to a future rate hike due to expected inflationary pressures. He pointed out that with the 12-month forward inflation rate projected to average 8% and import volumes rising faster than export earnings, the decision to keep the rate steady was prudent. He also warned that reducing the policy rate could put further pressure on the Pakistani rupee and exacerbate the country’s foreign exchange reserve challenges.

Previous article
Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says
Next article
Govt encourages insurance sector to diversify lending beyond banks: FinMin
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt encourages insurance sector to diversify lending beyond banks: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: The government is urging the insurance sector to expand its lending activities beyond traditional banks to meet the increasing demand for financial services....

Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

Oil prices decline amid U.S. tariff uncertainty and rising output

Trump administration launches app for self-deportation option

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.