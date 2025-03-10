CM Punjab directs enforcement of Rs37,000 minimum wage for workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to ensure that all workers in the province receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs37,000.

Chairing a special meeting on labour welfare, she emphasized that no worker should face hunger or undue hardship, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving living conditions for the workforce.

She also highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for workers’ children, particularly those demonstrating exceptional academic potential.

Stressing the importance of labour rights, she instructed officials to amend labour laws to better safeguard worker welfare, stating that wages, healthcare, employment, and shelter are government responsibilities.

During the meeting, the Punjab government approved several labour welfare projects, with CM Maryam Nawaz directing Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to submit a comprehensive implementation plan. The initiatives include the establishment of labour colonies and a revamp of social security hospitals across the province.

To improve healthcare access, she announced the launch of Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centres in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, aimed at pre-screening workers before referring them to larger hospitals for specialized treatment. Additionally, she approved the construction of a 200-bed Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Cardiology Centre on Lahore’s Defence Road, dedicated to providing medical care for workers.

Further expanding medical facilities, the chief minister sanctioned the construction of a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan to address healthcare needs in the region. She reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make Punjab a model province for worker welfare, ensuring improved wages, better employment conditions, and accessible healthcare services.