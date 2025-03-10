Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CM Punjab directs enforcement of Rs37,000 minimum wage for workers

New labour colonies, healthcare facilities, and education initiatives announced

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to ensure that all workers in the province receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs37,000. 

Chairing a special meeting on labour welfare, she emphasized that no worker should face hunger or undue hardship, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving living conditions for the workforce.

She also highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for workers’ children, particularly those demonstrating exceptional academic potential. 

Stressing the importance of labour rights, she instructed officials to amend labour laws to better safeguard worker welfare, stating that wages, healthcare, employment, and shelter are government responsibilities.

During the meeting, the Punjab government approved several labour welfare projects, with CM Maryam Nawaz directing Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to submit a comprehensive implementation plan. The initiatives include the establishment of labour colonies and a revamp of social security hospitals across the province.

To improve healthcare access, she announced the launch of Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centres in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, aimed at pre-screening workers before referring them to larger hospitals for specialized treatment. Additionally, she approved the construction of a 200-bed Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Cardiology Centre on Lahore’s Defence Road, dedicated to providing medical care for workers.

Further expanding medical facilities, the chief minister sanctioned the construction of a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan to address healthcare needs in the region. She reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make Punjab a model province for worker welfare, ensuring improved wages, better employment conditions, and accessible healthcare services.

Previous article
Saudi Aramco lowers oil prices for Asia as OPEC+ boosts supply
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Lahore High Court approves demerger of Ghani Chemical’s Calcium Carbide Project

Business transferred to Ghani ChemWorld; restructuring involves allotment of 500 shares of GCWL for every 1,000 shares of GCIL
Gold

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 10, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, March 10, 2025

PPRA initiates overhaul of procurement rules to align with global standards

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.