Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize sugar prices in the country and provide relief to the consumers.

The import of raw sugar (Shakkar) would help in bringing down prices of sugar in the country, according to press release issued by the government here.

The import of raw sugar would also help increase future sugar production as it could be refined and converted into sugar locally.

The decision to import raw sugar aims to control sugar prices in the local market and provide sugar to consumers at reasonable rates.

Previous article
China’s consumer prices decline at fastest rate in 13 months amid economic struggles
Next article
Bitcoin falls below $80K amid $270M liquidation: What lies ahead for BTC?
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.