Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Japan records first current account deficit in two years

Japan's current account deficit in January stands at 257.6 billion yen, exceeding market expectations of a 230.5 billion yen deficit

By Monitoring Desk

Japan’s current account deficit in January stood at 257.6 billion yen ($1.75 billion), exceeding market expectations of a 230.5 billion yen deficit, according to Japan’s finance ministry data released on Monday.

This marked the country’s first deficit in two years.

Imports surged by 17.7% year-on-year, driven by higher demand for smartphones and electronic parts ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Meanwhile, exports rose by 2.1%. The weak yen also contributed to the increased cost of imports during the month.

Previous article
CM Punjab directs enforcement of Rs37,000 minimum wage for workers
Next article
China warns U.S. proposal on ship fees won’t boost domestic shipbuilding
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.