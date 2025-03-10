Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lahore High Court approves demerger of Ghani Chemical’s Calcium Carbide Project

Business transferred to Ghani ChemWorld; restructuring involves allotment of 500 shares of GCWL for every 1,000 shares of GCIL

By News Desk

The Lahore High Court has sanctioned the demerger and merger scheme of Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL), allowing the transfer of its Calcium Carbide Project to Ghani ChemWorld Limited (GCWL). 

According to a notice by the company sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the approval was granted in a court order dated February 20, 2025, and officially issued on March 7, 2025.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore (the Court) vide its order dated February 20, 2025 (issued on March 07, 2025) has sanctioned the demerger/merger Scheme of Compromises, Arrangement, and Reconstruction (the Scheme) for the transfer of the whole business and undertaking of the Calcium Carbide Project of Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) to Ghani ChemWorld Limited (GCWL), read company’s notice.

The restructuring involves the allotment of 500 shares of GCWL for every 1,000 shares of GCIL to existing GCIL shareholders. 

Additionally, designated assets of Ghani Products (Private) Limited (GPL) will be transferred to GCIL as part of the scheme.

News Desk
News Desk

