World Business News

Liverpool signs £60 million deal with Adidas, ending Nike partnership

Adidas previously supplied Liverpool's kits from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012, while Nike has been the club's kit supplier for the past five seasons

By Monitoring Desk

Liverpool Football Club has signed a multi-year agreement with Adidas to become the club’s official kit supplier starting from the 2025/26 season.

The deal, effective 1 August 2025, marks the third time Adidas will supply Liverpool, following previous partnerships from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012. The new partnership, valued at over £60 million ($77.36 million) annually, replaces the club’s current agreement with Nike, which has been Liverpool’s kit supplier for the past five seasons.

As part of the deal, Adidas will provide match kits, training wear, and culture wear for the club’s men’s, women’s, and academy teams, as well as LFC Foundation staff. Billy Hogan, CEO of Liverpool Football Club, expressed excitement about the return of Adidas, highlighting the success shared in past collaborations and the opportunity to create future kits.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, noted Liverpool’s global fan base and the chance to provide cutting-edge technology to the players. The partnership will also strengthen Adidas’ ties with key Liverpool players, including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Curtis Jones.

The first Adidas Liverpool kits will be unveiled on 1 August 2025.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

