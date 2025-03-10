Sign inSubscribe
Rs40,000 prize bond draw announced, first prize winner claims Rs80mn

Three second-prize winners receive Rs30 million each; 660 win Rs500,000

The draw for the Rs40,000 premium prize bond (Draw No. 32) was held on Monday, in Quetta. The bond number 302855 secured the first prize of Rs80 million, according to official results issued by National Savings Pakistan.

The second prize of Rs30 million each was awarded to bond numbers 018062, 171277, and 553311. 

Meanwhile, 660 winners received the third prize of Rs500,000 each.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment tool in Pakistan, offering both savings security and the opportunity to win substantial cash rewards. 

Administered by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the State Bank of Pakistan, the scheme has been in operation since the 1960s. Despite the low probability of winning, the high prize amounts continue to attract investors seeking a risk-free savings option.

Under the State Bank of Pakistan’s tax policy, a 15% tax applies to prize money for tax filers, while non-filers are subject to a 30% tax.

The next draw for the Rs40,000 premium prize bond will be held on June 10, 2025 in Hyderabad.

The upcoming draws are as follows:

Rs. 1,500

  • May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Karachi
  • August 15, 2025 (Friday): Faisalabad
  • November 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

Rs. 750

  • April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Peshawar
  • July 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Rawalpindi
  • October 15, 2025 (Wednesday): Muzaffarabad

Rs. 200

  • March 17, 2025 (Monday): Faisalabad
  • June 16, 2025 (Monday): Quetta
  • September 15, 2025 (Monday): Multan
  • December 15, 2025 (Monday): Lahore

Rs. 100

  • May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Sialkot
  • August 15, 2025 (Friday): Lahore
  • November 17, 2025 (Monday): Hyderabad

The premium prize bonds draw schedule for denominations of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000 has also been finalized. Four draws will take place as follows:

  • Rs. 40,000: March 10 (Quetta), June 10 (Hyderabad), September 10 (Peshawar), and December 10 (Sialkot).
  • Rs. 25,000: March 10 (Muzaffarabad), June 10 (Lahore), September 10 (Karachi), and December 10 (Faisalabad).
