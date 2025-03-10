Sign inSubscribe
Synthetic Products Enterprises to rebrand as SPEL Ltd following shareholder approval

Company name change approved during extraordinary general meeting to reflect new brand identity

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Shareholders of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited have voted in favor of rebranding the company to SPEL Limited during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on March 10, 2025, at the ICMA Pakistan Building in Lahore.

As part of the resolution, Clause I of the Memorandum of Association has been amended to officially adopt the new name. Additionally, Clause (c) of Article 2 in the Articles of Association has been updated to define the company as SPEL Limited.

The resolution further stipulates that the company’s name will be updated across all statutory documents, including the Memorandum of Association, Articles of Association, and other official records.

The Company Secretary has been authorized to ensure the completion of all necessary legal, corporate, and procedural formalities related to the name change. The notification issued to the local stock exchange also noted that any future modifications to these resolutions will not require new shareholder approval.

