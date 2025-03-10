Zarea Limited announces expansion into local coal supply chain

Zarea Limited, a B2B commodities platform, has announced its expansion into Pakistan’s local coal supply chain to strengthen its position in the industrial fuel market, according to a filing by the company at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Zarea Limited has expanded its footprint in the local coal sector, ensuring a stable and cost-efficient supply for key sectors, including textiles and power generation. The company is also optimising logistics and procurement processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” read the notice sent to the PSX.

The company said that this strategic expansion is expected to significantly boost revenue growth, diversify income streams, and unlock new market opportunities.

“By capitalising on the rising demand for domestic energy solutions, the company is well positioned for sustained growth and value creation,” it added.

After the announcement of expansion strategy, Zarea Limited’s stock price rose by 4.33% on Monday, reaching Rs15.89 per share as of 12:04 PM. This rise reflects positive investor sentiment following the company’s recent listing on the PSX.

Zarea Limited began trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Main Board on February 28, 2025, making its debut in the Technology & Communication sector. The listing comes after a successful book-building process, through which the company raised Rs1.03 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

According to the PSX, Zarea Limited, incorporated on September 16, 2020, operates as a B2B e-commerce marketplace, streamlining commodity trade with technology. The company is transforming procurement in key industries, driving efficiency and growth in Pakistan’s digital economy.