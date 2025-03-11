Sign inSubscribe
Airtel signs with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

By AFP

MUMBAI: Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite internet service to customers in the world’s most populous country.

The potential launch of Starlink, which provides high-speed internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, has been accompanied by fierce political debate in India.

Musk has butted heads with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, over how the satellite spectrum should be awarded but also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last month.

Indian media reports also said last month Starlink’s licence application was nearing initial regulatory approval.

Airtel said on Tuesday its deal would be subject to SpaceX “receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India”.

“This is the first agreement to be signed in India,” the company said in a statement.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” it said.

SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said in the same statement the company was “excited” to work with Airtel “… and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India”.

Musk’s current business interest in India is limited to social media platform X, although electric vehicle maker Tesla is preparing to start selling its cars in the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The auto firm began hiring in India last month, issuing job advertisements days after Modi met Musk, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser.

AFP
AFP

