FinMin hails success in halting sugar smuggling to Afghanistan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday that strict actions against cross-border smuggling have successfully shifted the flow of sugar from illegal transportation to Afghanistan to legitimate exports.

During a press briefing alongside Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to economic reforms and improving financial transparency.

“For the first time, sugar has been exported to Afghanistan rather than smuggled,” he declared, underlining the importance of securing every possible dollar to stabilize the country’s current account.

He further shared that, in alignment with directives from the Prime Minister, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented an advanced production monitoring system within the sugar sector. This initiative ensures that sugar is distributed only through legitimate channels, preventing it from falling into the hands of hoarders.

As a direct result of these efforts, authorities have shut down 10 shot hoppers and six sugar mills, imposing penalties totaling Rs125 million.

Aurangzeb also revealed a remarkable rise in tax revenue from the sugar industry. In the first two months of 2025, the government collected Rs24 billion in sales tax on sugar, a 54% increase from Rs15 billion during the same period last year.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence in the stability of the country’s sugar supply, assuring that current season requirements are well under control and that this stability is expected to continue.

Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal
Airtel signs with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India
