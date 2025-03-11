Sign inSubscribe
Intermarket Securities announces stock split to enhance market liquidity

Shareholders to receive 10 shares of Re. 1 for each Rs. 10 share held

By News Desk

Intermarket Securities Limited (IMS) has announced a subdivision of its shares, reducing the face value from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 per share, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

The decision, approved by the company’s Board of Directors in a meeting on March 11, 2025, aims to improve market liquidity, enhance investor accessibility, and align the company’s stock price with broader market participation.

As a result of the stock split, the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital will be restructured from 128,751,024 ordinary shares of Rs 10 each to 1,287,510,240 ordinary shares of Re 1 each, without any change in the total paid-up capital.

Shareholders will receive 10 ordinary shares of Re 1/- each for every one ordinary share of Rs 10/- held as of the effective date, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company will be altered to incorporate the above subdivision accordingly.

 

